Samsung to pick Taylor, Texas, for its $17 bln chip plant - WSJ

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co 005930.KS plans to build its $17 billion semiconductor factory in Taylor, Texas, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

An announcement is expected to come as early as Tuesday, the report said, adding that Texas governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to make an "economic announcement" Tuesday at 5 p.m. local time.

