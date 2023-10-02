News & Insights

US Markets
NVDA

Samsung to manufacture chips from AI chip startup Tenstorrent

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

October 02, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Max A. Cherney for Reuters ->

By Max A. Cherney

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Samsung's contract chip manufacturing arm picked up a new artificial intelligence chip customer, a Canadian startup called Tenstorrent, the company said on Monday.

Tenstorrent is among a number of startups looking to challenge Nvidia NVDA.O, which dominates the market for AI chips. The company produces chips and intellectual property for data centers, but is also working on supplying other markets such as automotive.

As part of the deal, Tenstorrent plans to use one of Samsung's advanced manufacturing processes, known as 4nm, to produce the chips. The Tenstorrent product manufactured by Samsung is a chiplet, and is designed to sit alongside other chiplets inside a single package.

Neither company disclosed the value of the deal, or the quantity of chips to be manufactured.

Some of Tenstorrent's chips are built with technology known as RISC-V, and open-source semiconductor architecture that competes with Arm ARM.O and x86, which Intel INTC.O and Advanced Micron Devices AMD.O use.

The chip Samsung will manufacture is named Quasar, and is not based on RISC-V technology.

"Tenstorrent's focus is on developing high performance compute and delivering these solutions to customers around the world," Tenstorrent CEO Jim Keller said in a statement.

The chip deal follows a Samsung investment in Tenstorrent in August as part of a $100 million capital raise that included Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and others.

Prior to the August funding round, Tenstorrent had raised $234.5 million and had a $1 billion valuation.

(Reporting by Max A. Cherney in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Max.Cherney@thomsonreuters.com; 415-484-6872 @chernandburn on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
ARM
INTC
AMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.