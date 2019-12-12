Samsung to invest an extra $8 bln in China chip plant -media

By Hyunjoo Jin and Josh HORWITZ

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics will increase investment at its chip factory in China by $8 billion to boost production of NAND flash memory chips, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

The South Korean group's investment comes as the memory market is expected to rebound next year because of limited supplies and rising demand for fifth-generation devices and networks.

Samsung is the world's largest maker of NAND flash memory chips, which can hold data permanently and are found in mobile devices, memory cards, USB flash drives and solid-state drives.

In 2017, Samsung announced that it would invest $7 billion over three years in its Xi'an plant that produces NAND flash memory chips.

Those investment phases follow an earlier $10.8 billion investment into a testing and packaging plant in Xi'an.

Samsung declined to comment.

Samsung's rivals in NAND flash memory include Korea's SK Hynix 000660.KS, U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc MU.O, and Toshiba Corp 6502.T

Several Chinese companies have attempted to enter the memory sector, though none has been successful enough to compete with overseas rivals.

This past autumn, Yangtze Memory Technologies Company (YMTC) announced it would begin mass producing 64-layer 3D NAND chips, the benchmark for most leading industry players.

