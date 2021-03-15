US Markets
GOOGL

Samsung to develop autonomous driving chip for Google's Waymo - media

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN O'HARA

Samsung Electronics recently won a project for Google parent Alphabet's autonomous driving unit Waymo to develop chips for next-generation self-driving cars, South Korean media reported on Monday.

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS recently won a project for Google parent Alphabet's GOOGL.O autonomous driving unit Waymo to develop chips for next-generation self-driving cars, South Korean media reported on Monday.

Samsung will develop a chip that computes data collected from various sensors installed in autonomous vehicles or centrally controls functions by exchanging information with Google data centres in real time, South Korean newspaper Herald Business reported, citing unnamed industry source.

The project is expected to be carried out by Samsung's logic chip development division System LSI's Custom SOC Business Team, it added.

Samsung Electronics declined comment regarding client company matters. Alphabet did not have an immediate comment.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular