Samsung suspends smartphone factory in S.Korea again after new coronavirus case

Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS suspended operations at its smartphone factory in South Korea's southeastern city of Gumi again on Friday after another worker tested positive for coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.

The plant will resume production on Saturday, she said.

So far, six people who work at the factory complex in Gumi, which makes Samsung's premium G20 smartphones and Z Flip foldable phones, have contracted the disease, leading to temporary shutdowns.

It temporarily closed the factory last month due to the virus.

