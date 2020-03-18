Samsung Starts Mass Production Of New 512GB EUFS 3.1 Mobile Memory

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics has started mass production of its new eUFS or embedded Universal Flash Storage 3.1 storage modules, which are intended for use in upcoming flagship smartphones.

The South Korean conglomerate claimed that the new embedded storage delivers three times the write speed of the previous 512GB eUFS 3.0 mobile memory. The new storage module broke the 1GB per second performance threshold in smartphone storage.

Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics, said, "With our introduction of the fastest mobile storage, smartphone users will no longer have to worry about the bottleneck they face with conventional storage cards. The new eUFS 3.1 reflects our continuing commitment to supporting the rapidly increasing demands from global smartphone makers this year."

The Samsung 512GB eUFS 3.1 storage has a sequential write speed of more than 1200MB/s, which is more than twice the speed of a SATA-based PC's 540 MB/s and more than ten times the speed of a UHS-I microSD card's 90MB/s. The eUFS 3.0 storage introduced by Samsung last year could reach sequential write speeds of 410 MB/s.

The eUFS 3.1 storage will enable consumers to store massive files like 8K videos or several hundred large-size photos in their smartphones, without any buffering. Data transfer from an old phone to a new device can also done in considerably less time.

According to Samsung, phones with the new eUFS 3.1 will require only about 1.5 minutes to move 100GB of data, compared to the four minutes required by UFS 3.0-based phones.

The company said that in addition to the 512GB option for the eUFS 3.1 modules, it will also offer 256GB and 128GB options for less expensive premium smartphones.

Samsung also said it commenced volume production of fifth-generation V-NAND at its new line in Xi'an, China, this month to fully accommodate storage demand throughout the flagship and high-end smartphone market.

The company intends to soon shift V-NAND volume production at its Pyeongtaek line in Korea from fifth-generation to sixth-generation V-NAND to better address the growing demand.

In January, Samsung announced that it shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones around the world in 2019. The company accounted for 53.9 percent of the global 5G smartphone market as of November 2019, according to Counterpoint Research.

