Samsung Starts Mass Production Of Most Advanced 3-nm Chips

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co. has started the mass production of 3-nanometer or nm chips, which is considered as the most advanced chip in the world. In its move, the South Korean tech major beats rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest chip manufacturer, which is reportedly in the process to build one.

In a statement, the semiconductor technology company said it begins the chip production using 3-nm process technology applying Gate-All-Around or GAA transistor architecture.

Samsung, which had promised 3nm in the first half of 2022, now said it will begin with 3nm semiconductors for high-performance and specialized low-power computing applications and plans to expand to mobile processors.

Multi-Bridge-Channel FET or MBCFET, Samsung's GAA technology implemented for the first time ever, defies the performance limitations of FinFET. It improves power efficiency by reducing the supply voltage level, while also enhancing performance by increasing drive current capability.

With GAA Architecture, Samsung's 3nm products would achieve up to 45 percent reduced power usage, 23 percent improved performance and 16 percent smaller surface area compared to 5nm chip process. The second-generation 3nm process is expected to reduce power consumption by up to 50 percent, improve performance by 30 percent and reduce area by 35 percent.

Siyoung Choi, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung has grown rapidly as we continue to demonstrate leadership in applying next-generation technologies to manufacturing, such as foundry industry's first High-K Metal Gate, FinFET, as well as EUV. We seek to continue this leadership with the world's first 3nm process with the MBCFET. We will continue active innovation in competitive technology development and build processes that help expedite achieving maturity of technology."

