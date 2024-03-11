Samsung, SK Hynix halt old equipment sales over fears of US backlash, FT reports

Corrects to change dateline

March 12 (Reuters) - Chipmakers Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and South Korea's SK Hynix Inc000660.KS have stopped selling used chipmaking equipment for fear of falling foul of U.S. export controls on China and western sanctions on Russia, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The companies have been storing used machines in warehouses instead of putting them on the secondary market, the report added, citing traders.

