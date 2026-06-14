Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron Are Fighting for AI Memory Dominance. Here's How You Can Buy All Three for About $65.

Key Points

Memory and storage stocks are having a strong 2026.

Micron trades near $1,000, and investing in top performers like Samsung and SK Kynix is not easy for U.S. investors.

The Roundhill Memory ETF offers a way around the issues some investors are facing.

10 stocks we like better than Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Memory ETF ›

Companies have been making memory and storage solutions for decades, but it was artificial intelligence (AI) that recently woke up the sleepy sector. That's allowing specialized memory and storage providers like Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix to cash in.

Unfortunately for investors, owning those companies isn't the most straightforward. It costs nearly $1,000 to own a full share of Micron, while Samsung and SK Hynix are based in South Korea and do not offer American depository receipts (ADRs), making it more difficult for U.S. investors to own shares.

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SK Hynix did recently file for a listing of ADRs on a U.S. exchange, but the exact timing of when shares could be listed is still unclear.

Nevertheless, there's a way to participate in the success of all three stocks immediately for less than $70: the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM).

The access DRAM provides

The Roundhill Memory ETF launched on April 2 and, as of June 12, held 15 positions. Through total return swaps, which provide access to a stock through a derivative contract without ownership, and direct ownership, Micron is one of the top holdings in terms of portfolio weight of the exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Micron provides memory and storage solutions for personal computers, mobile phones, and the automotive industry, but shares have really taken off thanks to AI; the Micron stock price is up nearly 250% on the year. Micron offers a portfolio of data center memory solutions, which is helping drive record revenue. For the company's fiscal second quarter 2026 (ended Feb. 26), revenue for its core data center business unit was $5.6 billion, an increase of 211% from the $1.8 billion reported in the same period a year prior.

For Samsung, another top holding of the ETF, it also offers memory solutions like Micron. But unlike Micron, it focuses on more than just memory, providing a one-stop shop for logic, memory, foundry, and packing solutions. It recently launched samples of its high-bandwidth memory HBM4E chip, which companies like Nvidia and Alphabet need for AI accelerators. On the Korea Exchange (KRX), shares are up more than 150%.

Switching gears to SK Hynix, another significant holding in the RoundHill Memory ETF, it's more like Micron than Samsung in terms of purely focusing on advanced memory and storage offerings. In a big win for the company, it just landed a multi-year agreement with Nvidia to partner on AI memory chips. On the KRX, shares have jumped more than 200% for the year.

The risks and rewards

If the fervor for memory and storage stocks dies down, this ETF would be hit with losses particularly hard, as there's little room for it to hide. Just recently, shares dropped 17.7% from June 3 to June 10. That said, the memory and storage market is becoming less cyclical as AI creates constant demand, which creates a stronger backstop for memory and storage makers than they've had in the past.

Roundhill Memory holds some of the top memory and storage companies, offers access to Micron for less than $1,000, and gives U.S. investors a way to invest in SK Hynix and Samsung without dealing with international trading. As a small position in a well-rounded portfolio, the Roundhill Memory ETF can offer long-term upside for investors who can handle short-term volatility.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.