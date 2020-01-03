Samsung Sells More Than 6.7 Mln Galaxy 5G Devices In 2019

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that it shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones around the world in 2019. The South Korean conglomerate accounted for 53.9 percent of the global 5G smartphone market as of November 2019, according to Counterpoint Research.

In the year 2019, 5G smartphones contributed to one percent of global smartphone sales. Samsung in 2019 offered five Galaxy 5G devices globally, including the Galaxy S10 5G, Note10 5G and Note10+ 5G, as well as the recently launched Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy Fold 5G.

In the new year, the company plans to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible.

Samsung expects to launch the Galaxy Tab S6 5G in Korea in the first quarter of 2020. It will be the world's first 5G tablet bringing ultra-fast speeds and the power and performance of the Galaxy Tab series. With 5G, the new tab offers high-quality video conferencing, and premium quality of live and pre-recorded video streams.

Samsung reported, quoting Counterpoint Research's VP of Research Neil Shah, that the year 2020 is expected to be the breakout year, with 5G smartphones poised to grow 1,687 percent with contribution rising to 18 percent of the total global smartphone sales volumes.

"With tremendous 5G growth opportunities on the horizon, Samsung, over the next decade, is in a great position to capitalize by further investing and building on the early lead and momentum," Shah added.

The ultra-fast 5G technology is gaining momentum among people around the world. Ericsson, in its November 2019 edition of Mobility Report, stated that 5G technology would cover up to 65 percent of world's population by 2020. The company predicts the global number of 5G subscriptions to top 2.6 billion within the next six years.

The most rapid uptake is expected in North America with 74 percent of mobile subscriptions in the region forecast to be 5G by the end of 2025. North East Asia is expected to follow at 56 percent, with Europe at 55 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.