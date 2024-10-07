News & Insights

Samsung Sees Q3 Operating Profit, Sales To Surge

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) expects that its third-quarter operating profit will increase about 274.49 percent from last year. The company also projects quarterly sales will increase 17.21 percent.

The South Korean tech giant projects operating profit of about 9.10 trillion Korean won in the third-quarter, compared to 2.43 trillion won reported last year. While it reported operating profit of about 10.44 trillion won in the second-quarter.

The company also expects third-quarter consolidated sales of about 79.00 trillion won compared to 67.40 trillion won last year. It reported consolidated sales of about 74.07 trillion won in the second-quarter.

Third-quarter earnings results will be released later this month.

