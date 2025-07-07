Samsung Sees Q2 Operating Profit Sink 56% With Marginal Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) expects that its second-quarter operating profit will drop about 55.94 percent from last year. The company projects quarterly sales will decrease 0.09 percent.

The South Korean tech giant projects operating profit of about 4.60 trillion Korean won in the second-quarter, compared to 10.44 trillion won last year. While it reported operating profit of about 6.69 trillion won in the first-quarter.

The company also expects second-quarter consolidated sales of about 74.00 trillion won compared to 74.07 trillion won last year. It reported consolidated sales of about 79.14 trillion won in the first-quarter.

The second-quarter earnings results will be released later this month.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.