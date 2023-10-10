Samsung Sees About 78% Drop In Q3 Operating Profit

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) expects that its third-quarter operating profit will decrease about 77.88 percent from last year. The company projects quarterly sales also will decrease 12.74 percent.

The South Korean tech giant projects operating profit of about 2.40 trillion Korean won in the third-quarter, compared to 10.85 trillion won reported last year. While it reported operating profit of about 0.67 trillion won in the second-quarter.

The company also expects third-quarter consolidated sales of about 67.00 trillion won compared to 76.78 trillion won last year. It reported consolidated sales of about 60.01 trillion won in the second-quarter.

Third-quarter earnings results will be released later this month.

