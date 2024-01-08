News & Insights

Samsung Sees About 35% Drop In Q4 Operating Profit

January 08, 2024

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) expects that its fourth-quarter operating profit will decrease about 35.03 percent from last year. The company projects quarterly sales also will decrease 4.91 percent.

The South Korean tech giant projects operating profit of about 2.80 trillion Korean won in the fourth-quarter, compared to 4.31 trillion won reported last year. While it reported operating profit of about 2.43 trillion won in the third-quarter.

The company also expects fourth-quarter consolidated sales of about 67.00 trillion won compared to 70.46 trillion won last year. It reported consolidated sales of about 67.40 trillion won in the third-quarter.

Fourth-quarter earnings results will be released later this month.

