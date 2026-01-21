Markets

Samsung SDS Stock Down On Weak Net Profit, Sales In Q4; Operating Profit Rises

January 21, 2026 — 11:56 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Samsung SDS Co. Ltd. (018260.KS), an IT services and digital solutions company, reported Thursday lower net profit in its fourth quarter, while operating income increased, amid weak sales.

In South Korea, Samsung SDS shares were losing around 3.5 percent, trading at 170,500.00 won. In the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company dropped 4 percent to 182.29 billion Korean won from last year's 189.80 billion won.

Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 259.42 billion won, down 7.8 percent from prior year's 281.39 billion won.

Operating income, however, grew 6.9 percent to 226.10 billion won from 211.51 billion won a year ago.

Sales for the quarter fell 2.9 percent to 3.54 trillion won from 3.64 trillion won in the prior year.

