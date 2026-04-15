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Samsung SDS Shares Surge On Strategic Partnership With KKR

April 15, 2026 — 01:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KKR, a global investment firm, and Samsung SDS, an enterprise IT solutions company within the Samsung Group, announced a strategic partnership aimed at supporting Samsung SDS' next phase of growth and long-term value creation.

Through this partnership, KKR — via funds it manages — and Samsung SDS will collaborate on a range of initiatives designed to drive value creation. These include advancing both organic and inorganic growth strategies, accelerating Samsung SDS' expansion as a full-stack AI solutions provider, and exploring new business areas. KKR will also play an active advisory role, working closely with the company's management team on mergers and acquisitions, capital allocation, and global strategic growth opportunities.

As part of the agreement, funds managed by KKR have entered into definitive agreements to acquire KRW 1.22 trillion ($820 million) of newly issued convertible bonds from Samsung SDS. The company plans to use this investment, alongside its existing resources, to strengthen infrastructure and capabilities, reinforcing its competitive position in key growth areas such as end-to-end AI transformation services.

Samsung SDS Co., Ltd. (018260.KS) was trading at KRW 177,700 up KRW 26,200 or 17.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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