Samsung SDS Q3 Profit Rises; Revenue Down 5.0%

October 30, 2025 — 01:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Samsung SDS Co. Ltd. (018260.KS) reported that its third quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent was 195 billion Korean won, an increase of 8.6% year-over-year. Operating profit was 232 billion Korean won, down 8.1% from prior year.

Third quarter revenue were 3.39 trillion korean won, a decline of 5.0%. Revenue from IT Services were 1.6 trillion korean won, down 2.1% from prior year. Logistics revenue was 1.8 trillion won, down 7.4%.

