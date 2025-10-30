Samsung SDS Q3 Profit Rises; Revenue Down 5.0%

(RTTNews) - Samsung SDS Co. Ltd. (018260.KS) reported that its third quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent was 195 billion Korean won, an increase of 8.6% year-over-year. Operating profit was 232 billion Korean won, down 8.1% from prior year.

Third quarter revenue were 3.39 trillion korean won, a decline of 5.0%. Revenue from IT Services were 1.6 trillion korean won, down 2.1% from prior year. Logistics revenue was 1.8 trillion won, down 7.4%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.