Samsung SDS Q1 Net Income Declines; Sales Down 3.9%

(RTTNews) - Samsung SDS (018260.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company 92.38 billion Korean won, down 56.3% from a year ago. Operating income was 78.34 billion won, a decline of 70.8% from previous year due to one time expense.

First quarter sales were 3.35 trillion Korean won, down 3.9% from last year. The company said sales declined as IT Service revenue remained flat and Logistics revenue declined.

Shares of Samsung SDS are trading at 1,78,400 Korean won, down 0.94%.

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