US Markets
GM

Samsung SDI to build battery plant with GM -Yonhap

March 03, 2023 — 05:51 am EST

Written by Hyunsu Yim for Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Samsung SDI 006400.KS will team up with General Motors GM.N to build a battery manufacturing plant, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

The two are expected to sign an agreement on Wednesday to build the factory in the U.S. state of Michigan, the report said, citing industry sources.

Samsung SDI is reviewing various ways to cooperate with multiple OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) but cannot comment on any details, a Samsung SDI official told Reuters.

The Yonhap report said final details on production capacity and location are still under discussion.

Last year, Samsung SDI and Stellantis NV STLAM.MI announced plans to invest more than $2.5 billion to build a new joint venture battery plant in Kokomo, Indiana, as the Chrysler parent ramps up electric vehicle production plans.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim Editing by David Goodman)

((Hyunsu.Yim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.