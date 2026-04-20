Markets

Samsung SDI Signs Multi-Year EV Battery Supply Deal With Mercedes-Benz

April 20, 2026 — 01:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Samsung SDI (006400.KS) Monday said it has signed a multi-year agreement with Mercedes-Benz to supply batteries for next-generation electric vehicles, marking its first EV battery supply deal with the automaker.

Under the agreement, Samsung SDI will provide high-nickel NCM (nickel, cobalt, manganese) batteries designed to deliver high energy density, longer driving range, extended lifespan and enhanced power performance.

The batteries will be used in Mercedes-Benz's upcoming compact and mid-size electric SUVs and coupe models as part of its next-generation EV strategy.

The companies also plan to expand collaboration beyond supply, including joint development of advanced battery technologies for future mobility solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.