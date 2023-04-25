Samsung SDI, GM to build $3 bln joint EV battery plant in US

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Samsung SDI Co Ltd 006400.KS said on Tuesday it will invest $3 billion or more to build a joint venture electric vehicle (EV) plant with General Motors Co GM.N in the United States.

Reuters reported on Monday that the two companies were set to announce their plan to build a joint venture battery manufacturing plant in the United States.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.