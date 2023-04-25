News & Insights

Samsung SDI, GM to build $3 bln joint EV battery plant in US

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

April 25, 2023 — 04:56 am EDT

Written by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Samsung SDI Co Ltd 006400.KS said on Tuesday it will invest $3 billion or more to build a joint venture electric vehicle (EV) plant with General Motors Co GM.N in the United States.

Reuters reported on Monday that the two companies were set to announce their plan to build a joint venture battery manufacturing plant in the United States.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Louise Heavens)

