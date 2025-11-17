Samsung SDI Co., - Preferred Stock (KOSE:006405) Price Target Increased by 33.92% to 179,567.05

The average one-year price target for Samsung SDI Co., - Preferred Stock (KOSE:006405) has been revised to ₩179,567.05 / share. This is an increase of 33.92% from the prior estimate of ₩134,083.45 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩81,550.29 to a high of ₩282,600.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.97% from the latest reported closing price of ₩187,000.00 / share.

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsung SDI Co., - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 006405 is 0.13%, an increase of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.16% to 83K shares.

MASGX - Matthews Asia ESG Fund Investor Class Shares holds 24K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 006405 by 4.38% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 37.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 006405 by 73.59% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

