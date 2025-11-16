Samsung SDI Co. (KOSE:006400) Price Target Increased by 28.27% to 300,231.53

The average one-year price target for Samsung SDI Co. (KOSE:006400) has been revised to ₩300,231.53 / share. This is an increase of 28.27% from the prior estimate of ₩234,053.26 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩136,350.00 to a high of ₩472,500.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.69% from the latest reported closing price of ₩315,000.00 / share.

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsung SDI Co.. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 9.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 006400 is 0.40%, an increase of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.09% to 6,130K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 894K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares , representing an increase of 16.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 006400 by 28.49% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 564K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares , representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 006400 by 15.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 554K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing an increase of 17.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 006400 by 5.36% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 390K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares , representing an increase of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 006400 by 9.92% over the last quarter.

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 372K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares , representing an increase of 16.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 006400 by 30.12% over the last quarter.

