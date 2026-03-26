Samsung SDI Co. (KOSE:006400) Price Target Increased by 11.91% to 406,935.43

The average one-year price target for Samsung SDI Co. (KOSE:006400) has been revised to ₩406,935.43 / share. This is an increase of 11.91% from the prior estimate of ₩363,625.64 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩136,350.00 to a high of ₩630,000.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.63% from the latest reported closing price of ₩396,500.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsung SDI Co.. This is an decrease of 123 owner(s) or 87.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 006400 is 0.36%, an increase of 8.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 89.75% to 624K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 256K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing an increase of 33.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 006400 by 63.21% over the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 20.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 006400 by 37.09% over the last quarter.

PTIN - Pacer Trendpilot International ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 70.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 006400 by 68.52% over the last quarter.

PATN - Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 006400 by 0.83% over the last quarter.

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