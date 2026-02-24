Samsung SDI Co. (KOSE:006400) Price Target Increased by 10.09% to 363,625.64

The average one-year price target for Samsung SDI Co. (KOSE:006400) has been revised to ₩363,625.64 / share. This is an increase of 10.09% from the prior estimate of ₩330,308.98 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩136,350.00 to a high of ₩630,000.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.73% from the latest reported closing price of ₩421,500.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsung SDI Co.. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 006400 is 0.37%, an increase of 7.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.83% to 4,117K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 894K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares , representing an increase of 16.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 006400 by 28.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 554K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing an increase of 17.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 006400 by 5.36% over the last quarter.

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 372K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares , representing an increase of 16.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 006400 by 30.12% over the last quarter.

GRID - First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund holds 259K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 006400 by 15.23% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 256K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing an increase of 33.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 006400 by 63.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.