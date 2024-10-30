Samsung says smartphone demand increased ‘only slightly’

In Mobile Experience division, the company states: “Smartphone demand increased only slightly as the market was affected by global inflation, which delayed a recovery in consumption”. In Mobile Experience Outlook for Q4, the company states: “Smartphone market to grow due to seasonality, with competition in the mass-market segment likely to intensify, especially in emerging markets.” In Mobile Experience Outlook for 2025, the company states: “Smartphone market to grow slightly, and Tablet, Note PC, and smartwatch markets to expand.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SSNLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.