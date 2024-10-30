News & Insights

Samsung says smartphone demand increased ‘only slightly’

October 30, 2024 — 08:30 pm EDT

In Mobile Experience division, the company states: “Smartphone demand increased only slightly as the market was affected by global inflation, which delayed a recovery in consumption”. In Mobile Experience Outlook for Q4, the company states: “Smartphone market to grow due to seasonality, with competition in the mass-market segment likely to intensify, especially in emerging markets.” In Mobile Experience Outlook for 2025, the company states: “Smartphone market to grow slightly, and Tablet, Note PC, and smartwatch markets to expand.”

