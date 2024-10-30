Samsung reports Q3 net profit KRW 10.1T vs. KRW 5.8T last year

Reports Q3 revenue KRW 79.1T vs. KRW 67.4T last year. Reports Q3 operating profit KRW 9.2T vs. KRW 2.4T last year. In Memory, the company said, “AI/Conventional server demand was strong, driven by tech companies’ investments. Inventory adjustments negatively impacted mobile demand, and supply-demand was affected somewhat by the increasing supply of legacy products in China.” In Q4 Memory, Samsung (SSNLF) says: “Market trend to be similar to that of the previous quarter; and we plan to monitor demand factors, such as geopolitical issues and stimulus packages.” For FY25, Samsung says: “AI /Conventional server demand to remain strong, given continued robust investments by tech companies.”

