Samsung reports Q3 net profit KRW 10.1T vs. KRW 5.8T last year

October 30, 2024 — 08:27 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue KRW 79.1T vs. KRW 67.4T last year. Reports Q3 operating profit KRW 9.2T vs. KRW 2.4T last year. In Memory, the company said, “AI/Conventional server demand was strong, driven by tech companies’ investments. Inventory adjustments negatively impacted mobile demand, and supply-demand was affected somewhat by the increasing supply of legacy products in China.” In Q4 Memory, Samsung (SSNLF) says: “Market trend to be similar to that of the previous quarter; and we plan to monitor demand factors, such as geopolitical issues and stimulus packages.” For FY25, Samsung says: “AI /Conventional server demand to remain strong, given continued robust investments by tech companies.”

