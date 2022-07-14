Samsung reduces site load in Texas plant amid heatwave

July 14 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS said on Thursday its semiconductor facility in Austin had reduced site load with no impact to its production capabilities, amid a stifling heatwave in Texas.

"We are carefully monitoring the weather conditions and communicating with local authorities, and will adjust our plans accordingly," it said.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

