Samsung reduces site load in Texas plant amid heatwave

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its semiconductor facility in Austin had reduced site load with no impact to its production capabilities, amid a stifling heatwave in Texas.

"We are carefully monitoring the weather conditions and communicating with local authorities, and will adjust our plans accordingly," it said.

