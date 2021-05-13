Samsung raises non-memory chip investment target as S.Korea announces bigger tax breaks

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - South Korea on Thursday announced bigger tax breaks plus 1 trillion won ($883 million) in loans for the local chip industry as it navigates a challenging operating environment amid a global chip shortage.

Many countries are working to bolster local chip supply chains as the severe shortage affects production in industries such as autos, and in March U.S. President Joe Biden flagged plans to invest $50 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research.

Some 153 chip companies including global No.1 and 2 memory chip makers Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS already have plans to invest a combined 510 trillion won or more between this year and 2030, according to the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association.

"As semiconductor competition intensifies around the world, it is clear that we also need to increase our competitiveness in the semiconductor industry," South Korean President Moon Jae-in said earlier this week.

Samsung said on Thursday it would invest 171 trillion won ($151.10 billion) in non-memory chips through 2030, raising its previous investment target of 133 trillion won announced in 2019. It added that its third chip production line at Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, will be completed in the second half of 2022.

SK Hynix said it is considering doubling 8-inch chip contract manufacturing capacity from a small base, adding that no final decision has been made.

The government will increase tax breaks to 6% from the current 3% or lower for capital expenditures between the second half of 2021 to 2024 for large corporations conducting "key strategic technology" including semiconductors, the ministry said in a statement.

The government will also offer about 1 trillion won in long-term loans for increasing 8-inch wafer chip contract manufacturing capacity and investment for materials and packaging.

Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor 005380.KS, the ministry and industry associations also agreed to join efforts to respond to the shortage of auto chips on Thursday, the presidential office said in its statement without providing any details.

($1 = 1,132.3400 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Elaine Hardcastle)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.