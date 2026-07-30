Samsung Q2 Operating Income Surges On AI Demand; Sees Strong Demand In H2

(RTTNews) - South Korean tech major Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNLF, 005930.KS) reported Thursday significantly higher operating profit in its second quarter as revenues were boosted mainly by AI demand.

Operating income for the quarter surged to 89.49 trillion Korean won from last year's 4.68 trillion won. Sequentially, operating profit climbed 56.37 percent.

Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 71.27 trillion won, significantly higher than 4.93 trillion won a year ago.

Revenues more than doubled to 171.50 trillion won from prior year's 74.57 trillion won.

The company noted that the Device Solutions Division posted 127.5 trillion won in consolidated revenue and 89.2 trillion won in operating profit for the second quarter.

The Memory Business achieved strong results, proactively addressing AI demand despite limited capacity with a primary focus on server products.

Looking ahead for the second half, the company expects robust demand in the Memory Business centered on servers stemming from continued AI infrastructure capex and broader adoption of agentic AI.

Meanwhile, growth in demand for server DRAM, eSSDs, and HBM is expected to accelerate.

In South Korea, the shares were trading at 207,750.00 won, down 0.36 percent.

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