Samsung mulls building another electronics plant in Vietnam - local official

HANOI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co 005930.KS is studying the possibility of building another factory in northern Vietnam, already the South Korean electronics giant's key production base, a local official said on Friday.

"Samsung is looking to lease an area of 500-1,000 hectares in Hoa Binh province to build a factory to produce electronics products," a senior official of the province told Reuters on phone.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen)

