Samsung Medison Unveils R20 Ultrasound System

(RTTNews) - Samsung Medison, an affiliate of Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L) showcased the Samsung R20 Ultrasound System during the Radiological Society of North America Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois. The R20 is powered by Samsung's Advanced Imaging Engine for image clarity and diagnostic accuracy. R20 offers more than a dozen AI-powered tools for real-time exam guidance, diagnostic assistance, workflow automation and automated measurements.

"The R20 embodies our mission to elevate diagnostic imaging through purposeful innovation," said Tracy Bury, Chief Commercial Officer of Samsung Healthcare in the USA and Vice President of Global Growth Initiatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.