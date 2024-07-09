Samsung Looks to Outdo Apple Watch with New Health Feature

Samsung’s (GB:SMSN) (OTC:SSNLF) (DE:SSU) push into smart wearable devices and the health category continues. The company is expected to showcase a new health-tracking feature in its watches that Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) watches do not yet have, at its Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow.

Smartwatches and a Focus on Health

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch models will help users track their advanced glycation end products (AGEs) index. According to Bloomberg, the feature could be an indicator of metabolic health and biological age. This could be a key winning point for Samsung’s watches, as longevity, healthy lifestyle, and biological age tracking are all the rage on social media at present.

Reportedly, Samsung is expected to introduce its new foldable phones, a Galaxy Ring health tracker, and an Ultra edition of its watch at the event. The company’s focus on AI-powered features in its wearable devices could prove to be another catalyst for its top-line expansion.

Meanwhile, Apple is working on upgrades for its smartwatches as well. The company is expected to offer larger displays for its Series watches this fall. According to Bloomberg, its plans to add health features such as high blood pressure detection are also in the works.

Is Apple a Buy, Sell, or a Hold?

The Street, in the meantime, seems to be growing cautious about Apple following a nearly 34% jump in its share price in the past three months. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock, alongside an average AAPL price target of $221.21. This indicates Apple shares may be hovering at fair valuation levels at present.

