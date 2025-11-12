Markets

Samsung Life Insurance Q3 Profit Rises On Strong Sales Growth

November 12, 2025 — 11:44 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Samsung Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (032830.KS) reported Thursday higher profit and sales in its third quarter.

Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company grew 7.3% to 722.985 billion Korean won from 673.607 billion won a year ago.

Operating income was 815.840 billion won, up 2.5% from 796.235 billion won last year.

Sales for the quarter climbed 35.1 percent to 7.49 trillion won from 5.54 trillion won a year ago.

In South Korea, Samsung Life Insurance shares were trading at 167,500.00 won, up 0.30 percent.

