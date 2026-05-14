Samsung Life Insurance Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Samsung Life Insurance Co. (032830.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 1.20 trillion Korean won compared to 635.26 billion won, last year. Operating income increased to 1.36 trillion won compared to 753.96 billion won, previous year.

First quarter sales were 14.72 trillion Korean won compared to 8.41 trillion won, prior year, up 75.0%.

Shares of Samsung Life Insurance are currently trading at 3,24,500 Korean won, up 6.05%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.