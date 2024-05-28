Samsung, Lennox To Form JV To Sell Ductless Mini Split, AC, Heat Pump And VRF Solutions

(RTTNews) - Lennox (LII) and Samsung have signed an agreement forming a joint venture to sell ductless AC and heat pump products in the United States and Canada. The joint venture will be called Samsung Lennox HVAC North America. Samsung will own 50.1% of the joint venture and Lennox will own 49.9%.

The joint venture will be distributing Samsung ductless AC and heat pump products as well as Lennox powered by Samsung-branded products for Lennox. The joint venture will continue to supply Samsung-branded products to the existing Samsung HVAC distributors and representatives.

