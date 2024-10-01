News & Insights

Markets

Samsung To Lay Off Thousands In Southeast Asia, Australia, And New Zealand : Report

October 01, 2024 — 06:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co. is set to reduce its global workforce by thousands, with layoffs impacting workers in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The Job cuts could affect approximately 10% of the staff in these regions, though the specific numbers may vary by subsidiary, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Additional job reductions are anticipated for other international subsidiaries, with some markets potentially experiencing similar 10% cuts, the report.

According to its latest sustainability report, the South Korean company employs around 147,000 people abroad, which constitutes more than half of its total workforce of over 267,800. Notably, Samsung does not plan to implement layoffs in its home market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.