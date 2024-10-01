Samsung To Lay Off Thousands In Southeast Asia, Australia, And New Zealand : Report

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co. is set to reduce its global workforce by thousands, with layoffs impacting workers in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The Job cuts could affect approximately 10% of the staff in these regions, though the specific numbers may vary by subsidiary, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Additional job reductions are anticipated for other international subsidiaries, with some markets potentially experiencing similar 10% cuts, the report.

According to its latest sustainability report, the South Korean company employs around 147,000 people abroad, which constitutes more than half of its total workforce of over 267,800. Notably, Samsung does not plan to implement layoffs in its home market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.