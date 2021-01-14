Samsung Launches New Galaxy S21 Smartphones

(RTTNews) - South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday launched three Galaxy S21 smartphones, including flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Galaxy S21 Ultra sports the largest screen in the Galaxy S21 series with a 6.8-inch AMOLED Quad HD+ display and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone features a quad rear camera including an upgraded 108MP pro sensor. Users will be able to shoot videos in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses. The device has a 40MP front camera.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is powered by a 5000mAh battery and can reach a 50% charge in just 30 minutes. It comes in two memory variants 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage and 16GB RAM with 512GB internal storage.

In the U.S., the device will be run on Qualcomm Inc.'s Snapdragon 888 processor while in other markets it will get its latest in-house Exynos 2100 system-on-chip.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first non-Note category phone to support the S Pen. Users can use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or purchase an S Pen separately on its own.

"Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalized experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

The flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra costs $1,199.99, while Galaxy S21 starts at $799.99 and the S21 is priced $999.99. The new phones go on sale January 29.

