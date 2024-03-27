News & Insights

Technology

Samsung Introduces AI Features In Galaxy Phones

March 27, 2024 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Samsung (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) is currently rolling out a range of AI features to "100 million galaxy users" as per the announcement made last month.

The latest One UI 6.1 update, previously exclusive to Galaxy S24, will bring AI features to a few selected Samsung devices released in 2023, such as Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, both of the latest Fold and Flip handsets and the Tab S9 series.

The company had previously stated on its website, "Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until at least the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices."

However, devices supporting Android updates and security patches like the Galaxy S22 range won't receive this new update.

The Korean company said that the proposed update will include AI features such as Live Translate, Circle to Search, Note Assist, Instant Slow-mo and generative image editing, but the photo ambient wallpaper feature, which utilizes AI to change wallpaper based on time and weather, will remain exclusive to Galaxy S24 series.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

