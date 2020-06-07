Samsung heir appears in court for arrest warrant hearing

SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee appeared in court on Monday for a hearing to determine whether he should be jailed over allegations of accounting fraud, in his latest brush with the law at South Korea's top conglomerate.

The Seoul Central District Court is expected to decide whether to issue a warrant for Lee's arrest by late on Monday or early Tuesday.

The 51-year-old Lee, wearing a mask and a dark suit, did not answer questions from reporters before entering the court.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

