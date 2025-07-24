Markets

Samsung Heavy Industries Q2 Net Income Rises

July 24, 2025 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Samsung Heavy Industries reported that its second quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company increased to 2.14 billion Korean won from 766 million Korean won, prior year. Operating income was 2.05 billion Korean won, an increase of 56.7% from previous year. Second quarter sales were 26.83 billion Korean won, up 6.0% from a year ago.

For the cumulative period, sales were 51.77 billion Korean won, up 6.1% from last year. Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 3.06 billion won, up 254.0%.

