Samsung Heavy Industries Q1 Profit Rises On Sales Growth

(RTTNews) - Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SMSHF, 010140.KS) reported Thursday higher profit and sales for its first quarter.

In the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company grew 10.3 percent to 101.6 billion Korean won from last year's 92.1 billion won.

Operating income surged 122 percent to 273.1 billion won from 123.1 billion won last year.

Sales climbed 16.4 percent to 2.90 trillion won from 2.49 trillion won a year ago.

In South Korea, th shares closed Thursday's regular trading at 32,350.00 won, down 2 percent.

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