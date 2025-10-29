Samsung Heavy Industries Co. (KOSE:010140) Price Target Increased by 11.89% to 28,166.57

The average one-year price target for Samsung Heavy Industries Co. (KOSE:010140) has been revised to ₩28,166.57 / share. This is an increase of 11.89% from the prior estimate of ₩25,173.60 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩21,210.00 to a high of ₩35,700.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.11% from the latest reported closing price of ₩30,000.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsung Heavy Industries Co.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 010140 is 0.30%, an increase of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 55,001K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,150K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,209K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 010140 by 23.05% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,030K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,953K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 010140 by 20.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,705K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,705K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 010140 by 18.36% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,166K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,218K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 010140 by 12.83% over the last quarter.

EWY - iShares MSCI South Korea ETF holds 2,891K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,145K shares , representing a decrease of 8.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 010140 by 16.41% over the last quarter.

