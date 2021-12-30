Samsung Group in Talks to Take Over Biogen – Report

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB), a leading global Biotech stock, is reportedly in talks to be purchased by South Korea's Samsung Group, according to Reuters.

Shares of Biogen closed 9.5% higher on Wednesday.

Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday that Biogen contacted Samsung Group to sell its shares, which could be valued at $42 billion, representing about an 11% premium to Biogen's current market capitalization of approximately $37.9 billion.

Biogen refrained from commenting on market rumors, while Samsung denied the speculation.

Details

Earlier this year, Samsung Group committed to invest 240 trillion won ($206 billion) over the next three years to expand its footprint in biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and robotics in the post-pandemic era.

Notably, if the deal goes through, it will be the biggest overseas acquisition in history by a South Korean company.

Wall Street’s Take

Following the report, Needham analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $386 (49.43% upside potential) on the stock.

Fadia said, “We believe that this deal makes sense given the overhang on BIIB's stock over the past several months. On the price, we believe that while the ~20% premium seems reasonable at first glance, we could see greater value in the stock but acknowledge that it is hard to value Biogen given the uncertainties around Aduhelm and BAN2401, and an earn-out deal structure would likely make sense.”

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys and 11 Holds. The average Biogen price target of $334.09 implies 29.34% upside potential. Shares have gained 5.5% over the past year.

Risk Analysis

According to the new TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Biogen stock is at risk mainly from three factors: Finance and Corporate, Tech and Innovation, and Production, which contribute 23%, 20%, and 17%, respectively, to the total 30 risks identified for the stock.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android

Related News:

Boeing 737 Max to Resume Flights in Indonesia – Report

JD.com Increases Share Buyback Plan to $3B

Novavax’s COVID-19 Vaccine Receives EUA in India

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.