Samsung Group in talks to buy Biogen - Korea Economic Daily

Dec 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Group is in talks to buy drugmaker Biogen Inc BIIB.O, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday, citing investment banking sources.

The report said Biogen approached Samsung to sell its shares, which could be valued at more than $42 billion.

Biogen and Samsung did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

