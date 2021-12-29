US Markets
BIIB

Samsung Group in talks to buy Biogen - Korea Economic Daily

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

South Korea's Samsung Group is in talks to buy drugmaker Biogen Inc, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday, citing investment banking sources.

Dec 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Group is in talks to buy drugmaker Biogen Inc BIIB.O, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday, citing investment banking sources.

The report said Biogen approached Samsung to sell its shares, which could be valued at more than $42 billion.

Biogen and Samsung did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular