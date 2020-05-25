Samsung Group heir questioned by prosecutors over a 2015 deal

Contributor
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee on Tuesday was summoned and questioned by prosecutors over a controversial 2015 merger of two of the group's affiliates, Yonhap News Agency said.

SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee on Tuesday was summoned and questioned by prosecutors over a controversial 2015 merger of two of the group's affiliates, Yonhap News Agency said.

A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment. Prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters