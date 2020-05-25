Samsung Group heir questioned by prosecutors over a 2015 deal

SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee on Tuesday was summoned and questioned by prosecutors over a controversial 2015 merger of two of the group's affiliates, Yonhap News Agency said.

A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment. Prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.