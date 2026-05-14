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Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Q1 Profit Rises On Sales Growth

May 14, 2026 — 12:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (000815.KS, 000810.KS) reported Thursday higher profit and sales for its first quarter.

In South Korea, the shares traded around 1.2 percent higher at 378,500.00 Korean won.

In the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company grew 4.4 percent to 634.67 billion won from last year's 608.13 billion won.

Operating income climbed 8.7 percent to 861.13 billion won from 792.36 billion won a year ago.

Sales grew 9.3 percent to 6.68 trillion won from prior year's 6.11 trillion won. Sequentially, sales grew 9.8 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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