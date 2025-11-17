Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., - Preferred Stock (KOSE:000815) Price Target Increased by 10.39% to 414,562.45

The average one-year price target for Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., - Preferred Stock (KOSE:000815) has been revised to ₩414,562.45 / share. This is an increase of 10.39% from the prior estimate of ₩375,530.75 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩341,449.44 to a high of ₩512,737.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.80% from the latest reported closing price of ₩358,000.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 000815 is 0.07%, an increase of 13.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000815 by 15.45% over the last quarter.

FPBFX - Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund holds 31K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000815 by 19.54% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000815 by 21.75% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.