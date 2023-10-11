Samsung files new lawsuit against Netlist in computer-memory patent fight

By Blake Brittain

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Samsung [RIC:RIC:SMELA.UL] has asked a Delaware federal court to rule that it did not violate Netlist's NLST.PK patent rights in an ongoing dispute with the computer-memory company, which has already won more than $300 million from Samsung in a separate case over technology used in high-performance computing.

In a lawsuit made public on Tuesday, Samsung asked the court to rule that its "memory modules" used in servers and other computer systems do not infringe a Netlist memory patent or to find that Netlist broke an obligation to offer it a license on fair terms.

An attorney for Samsung declined to comment on the lawsuit on Wednesday. Representatives for Netlist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Netlist has accused Samsung of infringing other memory-related patents in Texas, Delaware and Germany. An East Texas jury awarded Netlist more than $303 million in damages in April after finding that Samsung's memory modules for high-performance computing infringed several Netlist patents related to data processing.

South Korea-based Samsung asked the Delaware court to find that its memory modules do not infringe a Netlist patent issued last year covering a method of "handshaking" between memory controllers. Samsung argued that its technology works differently than Netlist's patented technology.

Samsung also requested an unspecified amount of damages from Netlist for violating agreements that require patent owners to offer fair licenses for technology that a device must incorporate to comply with international standards, like Bluetooth or 5G. Netlist has argued that its patent is necessary for a standard related to semiconductor memory products.

Irvine, California-based Netlist has also accused Google GOOGL.O and Micron Technology MU.O of infringing its patents in ongoing cases. It settled a related dispute with SK Hynix 000660.KS in 2021.

The case is Samsung Electronics Co Ltd v. Netlist Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:23-cv-01122.

For Samsung: Brian Nester, Peter Swanson and Alice Ahn of Covington & Burling

For Netlist: Not yet available

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

