Samsung Electronics to borrow $16 bln from Samsung Display unit

February 14, 2023 — 06:15 am EST

Written by Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS plans to borrow 20 trillion won ($15.78 billion) from unit Samsung Display to use as operational funds, the tech giant said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Samsung plans to borrow the funds at a 4.6% interest rate until August 2025, it said.

Samsung indicated last month it has no plan to cut investment in chips this year, despite reporting an 8-year-low profit in the December quarter driven by a sharp industry downturn.

($1 = 1,267.7500 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

